Well for Teniel Campbell the news of her qualification for the 2020 Olympics has not yet sunk in.
The office of the Prime Minister is not releasing any information related to a Freedom of Information request filed by a citizen, questioning the OWTU-owned Patriotic Energies as the preferred bidder of the Guaracarra refinery.
The Petroleum Dealers Association is calling on the Ministry of Energy and Energy Industries to remove specific electricity charges associated with the dispensing of CNG fuel.
The closure of the State-owned oil refinery in Point-a-Pierre last year has meant a change in the supplier of the nation's cooking gas.
TTPost will soon adopt international standards for the postal addresses, set by The Universal Postal Union which sets the standards worldwide. TTPOST began rolling out new address and postal codes since 2011 and will continue until most...
