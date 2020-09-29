RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Even as investigations continue into the DSS Sou Sou, it was business as usual this Tuesday …
On the TV6 Morning Edition, stakeholders also discussed their options to remain relevant and make a mark on the world in 2021 .
A success story as a man who was once jailed for possession of drugs, is today a vendor, owner of a vehicle and married with two children.
In the aftermath of the Pre-Budget presentation by the Government, Economists Dr. Roger Hosein and Mariano Browne as well as former People's Partnership Minister of Energy Kevin Ramnarine, all believe that there is a need to boost revenue and reduce expenditure.
It's time to check in with the doctor in our House Call segment and we introduce you to Trichologist.
A 25 year-old Penal mother of two was chopped to death Tuesday morning, after which her killer attempted to take his own life.
TRENDING ON TV6
Articles
- Sou Sou Vs Pyramid Scheme
- Beyond The Tape : Tuesday 29th September 2020
- DSS Open For Business
- Murder & Attempted Suicide
- Beyond The Tape : Monday 28th September 2020
- Nigel Grosvenor has died, family speaks
- Morning Edition September 28th 2020
- A Success Story
- Virtual carnival 2021?
- Carnival Stakeholders weigh-in on cancellation of Carnival 2021