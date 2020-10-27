RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Officers of the Professional Standards Bureau of the TTPS returned to the headquarters of the now infamous Drugs Sou-Sou pyramid scheme and executed a search warrant seizing receipts and cash once more.
Some PNM supporters are not at all happy with some of the candidates left out of the line-up for the upcoming THA Elections. Monday was the final day of screening of candidates.
About 25 per cent of small or medium sized businesses are estimated to have closed their doors permanently, in the downtown San Fernando area.
Tobago is not a side chick of Trinidad but a partner in a two island Republic says the Vice President of the Senate.
The TTFA membership are awaiting word on the reappointment of a FIFA Normalization Committee ahead of deadline day December 18th.
As the Christmas shopping season draws near, the Finance Minister says adding VAT on apples and grapes results in an increase of 60 cents per pound for either fruit.
