Morning Edition: 26th January, 2021

The Election aftermath in both Trinidad and Tobago. The Tobago House of Assembly Elections and Local Government Bye-Elections. Take a look at all our segments recorded at Mt Irvine Bay Resort. 

Crime Wrap

The TTPS swoops down on popular Port of Spain Nightclub and charge 96 attendees including people from upscale areas...