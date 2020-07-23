RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

JACK TELLS PM GO TO POLICE WITH DAMIEN VESSELS CON

Former national security minister under the previous People's Partnership government Jack Warner is urging the Prime Minister to take his evidence on the $1.38 billion contract for the Damien vessels to the police.

TOBAGO DOUBLE MURDER

A double murder in Tobago is at this time engaging the attention of the police, and comes on the heels of a shooting incident in Mt. St. George on Tuesday morning.