Does the freeze on filling vacancies in the Public Service apply to the National Security Ministry?
When it comes to Striker Kennya Cordner you either like her or you don't. She's never been one to mince her words and has had a chequered history because of her outspoken nature.
Minister of Housing and Urban Development Pennelope Beckles speaking with Morning Edition host Fazeer Mohammed on their plan to build 25,000 homes in ten years, said the housing allocation and plans to include private contractors in housing development will make this possible along with the willpower of several other stakeholders.
The President of the Public Services Association tells WASA workers do not believe the Public Utilities Minister, as job cuts are underway at the Authority.
President of The Trinidad and Tobago Automotive Dealers Association Visham Babwah speaking on Morning Edition says he feels vindicated that the tax on vehicles was set back to its original date.
One week after a section of Golden Grove Road, in Arouca, collapsed, the road is again passable for vehicular traffic.