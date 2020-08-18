RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

KAMLA CONCEDES

KAMLA CONCEDES

One week and one day after the general election Opposition Leader Kamla Persad Bissessar concedes defeat to the PNM but will remain at the helm of the UNC.

THE PDP SAYS SORRY

THE PDP SAYS SORRY

Deputy Political leader of the PDP and Assemblyman Farley Augustine, is tonight saying sorry for his party's errors...