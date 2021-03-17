RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
We got your views in our Have Your Say segment on the yesterday's Joint Select Committee hea…
It's supposed to be the height of the dry season, yet dozens of farmers in Penal have been hit with one of the worst flooding incidents to date.
The Joint Select Committee on National Committee heard from the Acting Prisons Commissioner that commerce is driving criminal gang activity in Remand with a pack of cigarettes costing as much as $500 in the prison.
Seventeen criminal gangs are operating in the Remand Section of the prison system in this country.
