US PLACES SANCTIONS ON GRANGER GOV'T IN GUYANA

The United States is calling for the government in Guyana led by incumbent President Granger to step aside, as it announced sanctions on restrictions on individuals who have been responsible for, or complicit in, undermining democracy in Guyana.

PM:DON'T LET THEIR MONEY FOOL YOU

Amidst speculation over voter coercion, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley says money can't win an election. He hits the opposition saying PDP Leader Watson Duke is the UNC's "Proxy" in Tobago.

GOALKEEPING ACADEMY LAUNCHED

So just how are goalkeepers keeping fit in a time when there's not much football taking place. Well a former under 23 national goalkeeper Rondell Renwick has taken up the challenge to mentor young goalkeepers.