The Energy Minister says this country and Shell are now much closer to exploring the natural gas in the maritime reserves of the Trinidad and Tobago side of the Loran/Manatee field.
The Political Leader of the United National Congress is telling the government to take the blame for the rising number of COVID cases in the country.
The World Health Organisation classifies the India Variant of COVID-19 as a Variant of Concern at the Global level and the WHO says vaccine diplomacy is equivalent to geopolitical maneuvering.
One economist is questioning Government's refusal to go to the IMF, given the extenuating circumstance of the global COVID-19 pandemic. Dr. Marlene Attzs of UWI is calling on government to redefine its national strategy, especially considering that we may soon find ourselves in a situation where our debt is one hundred percent of our GDP.
At least two taxi associations in South Trinidad have increased their fares as they continue to operate at reduced passenger capacity.