RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
The Trinidad and Tobago Power Boats Association will be hosting the second regatta for 2021 this Sunday.
The country's three trade union federations have withdrawn from the National tripartite Advisory Council.
With the second TTPBA regatta on this Sunday, some of the top vessels are expected to be hitting the ocean.
TRENDING ON TV6
Articles
- President finally speaks on missing murdered women
- Beyond the Tape Tuesday 09th March 2021
- Morning Edition: 10th March, 2021
- Beyond The Tape : Monday 08th March 2021
- Imbert Gets Advice On NIB 14% Wage Hike
- Caught on Tape: child roughly handled on video
- Arima Taxi Drivers Plan To Protect Women
- Beyond The Tape : Friday 05th March 2021
- Morning Edition: 9th March, 2021
- Opposition Says Keep SRPS Out Anti-Gang Bill