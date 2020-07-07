RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

UDECOTT RESPONDS TO FISHERFOLK

The Urban Development Corporation of Trinidad and Tobago today refuted claims by Fishermen at King's Wharf that it postponed a scheduled meeting on Monday without notice.

COLIN BORDE ON TKR

Trinbago Knight Riders manager Colin Borde says his side has the potential to re-claim the title, but knows it's a tough tournament.

ALL EYES ON CCJ RULING ON GUYANA ELECTIONS

All eyes are on the Caribbean Court of Justice which will make a determination on Wednesday, as to whether the Guyana Court of Appeal had the jurisdiction to make a judgement on the validity of the votes cast in the March 2nd elections. 