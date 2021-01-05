RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Lifeguards are warning the public that they are in grave danger at the nation's beaches. At a news conference today, the lifeguards said they lack basic resources to carry out their duties...
Forty members of staff including twenty-five nurses at the Central Block of the Port of Spain General hospital have been placed in quarantine following an outbreak of COVID-19 .
The $98 million Roxborough Hospital was officially opened in Tobago on Tuesday, by Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley.
The Government is calling on the Organisation of American States " to cease" what it calls an inaccurate statement that the remains of 33 Venezuelans were found "on the maritime border of Venezuela and Trinidad and Tobago."
