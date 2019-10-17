RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Cricket umpire Joel Wilson has made a name for himself and the region through his involvement in international matches.
The Prime Minister says the facility in Arouca that was being run by TLM as a rehabiltation was a substandard outfit and it's status has to be determined.
Prisons FC leapfrogged the pack to the top of the standings, after getting the better of UTT, as last evening saw some top of the table contests in round 3 of the Terminix Super League.
The OWTU has fired back at Opposition MP Dr Roodal Moonilal's claims in parliament earlier this week about an association with Penal-based company, AV Oil and Drilling.
The Prime Minister vows to fight to defend his integrity and have his day in court with UNC MP Dr Roodal Moonilal.
