One Independent Senator says millions of dollars are being made by some companies who provide support services to the National Security Ministry .
The Oilfield Workers' Trade Union is declaring it a victory that an injunction blocking the sale of the Guaracarra Refinery has been withdrawn.
Few will profit, the majority will suffer. That's a warning from the Trade Minister about any thoughts on entertaining a devaluation of the country's currency.
Instead of dealing with flooding in the long term, successive governments have opted for, and inculcated a culture of box drains and desilting.
A number of students attached to upper six of the Scarborough Secondary School, engaged in protest action on Thursday, calling for their concerns at the school to be addressed.
