RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Christmas is just around the corner and you're probably hoping to gift yourself a new ride. It's exciting, but there are also many things to consider.
St. Mary's College has gotten an upgrade and refurbishment to its physics lab, courtesy a past student of the school who now resides abroad. It was done as a way of giving back for something he considers valuable. Alicia Boucher has the details.
An assurance from the Finance Minister that as the refinery at Point-a-Pierre remains out of operation, the supply of gasoline and diesel that is being imported is assured for next year and beyond.
Senator Taharqa Obika who was ushered out of the Upper House on Tuesday, is maintaining his position that Minister Young's actions toward him are racist and If he's denying saying the "a" word, he's lying.
This dry season the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Management is urging persons to take in front, before in front takes them.
TRENDING ON TV6
Articles
- Beyond The Tape: Thursday 28th November 2019
- Beyond The Tape : Wednesday 27th November 2019
- Hinds: Property Tax Delaying LGR
- Security Lapse Around PM During Blackout
- CIC Lab Gets Upgrade
- Beyond The Tape : Tuesday 26th November 2019
- INSIDE BUSINESS, CHOOSING A VEHICLE
- Fuel Supply for 2020 and Beyond says Imbert
- Obika sticking to his position
- Deosaran: 30 Grams Not Enough