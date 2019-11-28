RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

INSIDE BUSINESS, CHOOSING A VEHICLE

Christmas is just around the corner and you're probably hoping to gift yourself a new ride. It's exciting, but there are also many things to consider.

CIC Lab Gets Upgrade

St. Mary's College has gotten an upgrade and refurbishment to its physics lab, courtesy a past student of the school who now resides abroad. It was done as a way of giving back for something he considers valuable. Alicia Boucher has the details.

Fuel Supply for 2020 and Beyond says Imbert

An assurance from the Finance Minister that as the refinery at Point-a-Pierre remains out of operation, the supply of gasoline and diesel that is being imported is assured for next year and beyond.

Obika sticking to his position

Senator Taharqa Obika who was ushered out of the Upper House on Tuesday, is maintaining his position that Minister Young's actions toward him are racist and If he's denying saying the "a" word, he's lying.