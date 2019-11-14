RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

TOBAGO PNM NOMINATION DAY

Who will rule the PNM, in Tobago?

Nomination day for internal elections of the PNM Tobago Council is Monday December 9th. The date was announced on Thursday in a media briefing by PNM Tobago Council.

NALIS Looking to Raise Fees

If you have overdue library books, now might be the time to bring them back. NALIS, desperate to improve its unsustainable financial status, wants to increase the fees.