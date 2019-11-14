Beyond The Tape: Thursday 14th November 2019 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save RECOMMENDED FOR YOU Beyond The Tape: Thursday 14th November 2019 TOBAGO PNM NOMINATION DAY Who will rule the PNM, in Tobago?Nomination day for internal elections of the PNM Tobago Council is Monday December 9th. The date was announced on Thursday in a media briefing by PNM Tobago Council. Owners of 5,800 Squatter Structures Get Ease in Grande There are about 6,000 squatters structures in the Sangre Grande. Those living there are now set to apply for leases on what had been State forest reserves. Evidence Bill: Rights Breach Necessary? More support is being thrown behind the Evidence (Amendment) Bill, 2019 despite infringements to the rights of the accused in order to protect witnesses. Cherelle Thompson on Breaking Record How often do you hear about athletes leaving a sport only to come back and break records? NALIS Looking to Raise Fees If you have overdue library books, now might be the time to bring them back. NALIS, desperate to improve its unsustainable financial status, wants to increase the fees. TRENDING ON TV6 Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.