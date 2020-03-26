RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
The COVID-19 pandemic is the defining global health crisis of our time.
The United Nations system will support countries through each stage by focusing on vulnerable sectors.
Chief Medical Officer Dr. Roshan Parasram, says ministry followed all reporting protocol as it relates to T&T's first recorded COVID-19 death.
National Security Minister Stuart Young says that once he receives an application directly to him from one T&T national stranded in Suriname for an exemption of this country's closed borders policy, he will review it.
The Opposition benches in the Senate expressed their support for the bill meant to allow a drawdown of some of the money in the Heritage and Stabilisation Fund.
Covid-19 remains a concerns for government, citizens, the protective services, the business community and after the riot at the remand facility in Arouca, we now know, for inmates as well.
Several hotels and guest houses are to close by the weekend in Tobago, in light of the global COVID-19 scenario and the lack of tourists. This from Finance Secretary Joel Jack.