RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Fresh Amendments to MVRT act

Fresh Amendments to MVRT act

Fresh amendments to the Motor Vehicle and Road Traffic Act will be debated in lower house within two weeks to propose radio frequency tagging of your vehicle. 

Camouflage Law Challenged

Camouflage Law Challenged

The Legal Notice that prohibits the importation of any camouflage pattern material into this country except for use by the Defence Force is being challenged.

AG:PRISONS SHOULD REMAIN PRISONS

AG:PRISONS SHOULD REMAIN PRISONS

Attorney General Faris Al Rawi says prisons should remain prisons and the amendments to the Interception of communication Bill play an integral part in that cause.

Fire victim needs help

Fire victim needs help

A single father of one is tonight pleading for help to restart his life and send his son back to school.