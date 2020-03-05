RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Fresh amendments to the Motor Vehicle and Road Traffic Act will be debated in lower house within two weeks to propose radio frequency tagging of your vehicle.
The Legal Notice that prohibits the importation of any camouflage pattern material into this country except for use by the Defence Force is being challenged.
Members of the Fire Service and Prison Service Association have joined forced to call for the disbanding of the Service Commissions Department, and the formation of their own commission.
Attorney General Faris Al Rawi says prisons should remain prisons and the amendments to the Interception of communication Bill play an integral part in that cause.
A single father of one is tonight pleading for help to restart his life and send his son back to school.
Time is money, that's how the saying goes.
And, tonight some business owners are complaining about a new system at the nation's ports, for clearing imported goods.
