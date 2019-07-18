RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Mixed Views on Jean De La Valette

Mixed Views on Jean De La Valette

The Jean de la Velette made its first commercial voyage on Thursday morning from Scarborough to Port of Spain, almost one month after it docked at the Port of Spain Port.

Under 15 Footballers Lose

Under 15 Footballers Lose

Trinidad and Tobago Under 15 footballers had a battling start to the Trinidad and Tobago Football Association Under 15 Invitational tournament. Sadly, they ended up on the losing end 5-4 against Panama.

Coaches Make their Case 2

Coaches Make their Case 2

The spotlight continues to be placed on coaches in Trinidad and Tobago. At present coaches are under pressure for supposedly not reproducing sufficient world beating sprinters.