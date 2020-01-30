Beyond The Tape: Thursday 30th January 2020 Jan 30, 2020 39 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save RECOMMENDED FOR YOU Trini in China says she was not in Embassy’s log Shilonha Phillanders, the Trinidad and Tobago national in China where the coronavirus first surfaced, says that she has finally been contacted by our country's Embassy officials, after no contact since last May. New TTUTA Officer There's a new TTUTA Tobago officer. He is Bradon Roberts, a teacher of the Black Rock Government Primary School. Highway Reroute Movement News Conference It was Dr. Wayne Kublalsingh versus heavy machinery for yet another time, as he continues his fight against the Debe to Mon Desir section of the Point Fortin Highway. Beyond The Tape: Thursday 30th January 2020 Boxers on Olympic Path Trinidad and Tobago's boxers are fine tuning their preparations for the Olympic qualifiers by taking part in the boxing bout called the Spanish Invasion scheduled for Saturday February 1st. Andrew Lewis on Olympic Preparations That could apply to sailor Andrew Lewis who's heading to the Tokyo Olympics.At Wednesday's media conference held at the Atlantic head office in Port-of-Spain, Lewis lived through the drama during his race on Sunday, which eventually led to a lifeline. TRENDING ON TV6 Articles ArticlesBeyond The Tape : Wednesday 29th January 2020Morning Edition: 30th January, 2020Gary Speaks To Tv6 Part One: Fetes & Licensed GunsT&T nationals in china where Coronavirus beganBeyond The Tape : Monday 27th January 2020HDC to Build 1,500 Homes For Low Income EarnersBeyond The Tape : Tuesday 28th January 2020Who to Decide On Coronavirus TomorrowGov’t needs to Impose Travel restrictions for CarnivalDuke Gives Ultimatum