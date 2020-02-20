RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
The talent of inmates, who are serving sentences for one crime or another, can go unnoticed by the general public.
All calypso events have been postponed in Tobago until further notice, due to a lack of funding from the Tobago Festivals Commission.
A 48 year-old police sergeant is in police custody after allegedly shooting a female relative in Penal Tuesday night.
With salary negotiations between the government and PTSC workers at a standstill, it appears the tension between the parties is increasing.
TRENDING ON TV6
Articles
- Here are your 2020 Calypso Monarch finalists
- Beyond The Tape: Thursday 20th February 2020
- Tobago Calypso postponed
- Beyond The Tape : Wednesday 19th February 2020
- Police officer shoots wife
- Inmates Carnival Showcase 2020
- Morning Edition February 19th 2020
- 45m in unpaid HDC rent
- Teacher suspended from St. Stephen's Anglican Primary, Princes Town
- Sinanan not pleased with PTSC protest