San Juan are the East Zone Intercol champions. They took care of St. Augustine 3-1 in their final Thursday afternoon.
What do a soca star, politician and police officer all have in common?, they all grew up in Point Fortin, and they're all being honoured by the Borough.
Minister Khan also announced the results of an audit of this nation's crude oil reserves shall be completed soon.
Passed in parliament, in early November, The Miscellaneous Provisions (Law Enforcement Officers) Bill but one body isn't pleased with it.
THA Presiding officer Dr. Denise Tsoiafatt- Angus has resigned. She announced her resignation on Thursday at a press conference with the media.
