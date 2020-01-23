Beyond The Tape: Thursday 23rd January 2020 Jan 23, 2020 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save RECOMMENDED FOR YOU Gun To Head Update Senior Superintendent of Police Tobago Sterling Roberts, is tonight telling TV6, the Tobago Police Service, is actively looking into the situation at the Tablepiece Government Primary School Beyond The Tape: Thursday 23rd January 2020 Triathlon Woes Part 1 Will 2020 be the end of the Rainbow Cup?Sponsors have pulled out, no replacement has come on board, and this year's event is being held by organiser Jason Gooding without assistance from the outside. $7.7 Million Carnival This year's Tobago Carnival is being staged at a cost of over seven point seven million dollars. This from director of the Tobago Festivals Commission George Leacock. Defence Force Vs Club Sando Defence Force regained their 4-point advantage atop of the TT Pro League. New Mud Volcanoes Found In Los Iros When you think of mud volcanoes, Piparo or Devil's Woodyard may come to mind. TRENDING ON TV6 Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.