First major showing of the political parties took place in Moruga on Thursday, as the UNC's candidate opened her campaign office.
The Caribbean Premier League will be staged in Trinidad and Tobago. The confirmation was made by Minister of Sport Shamfa Cudjoe in Tobago Thursday following Cabinet's approval.
A demonstration today by bar owners who want government to allow them more hours of operation.
The bar owners threatened legal action via a pre-action protocol letter as they say they are being unfairly punished.
A Tobago woman has succumbed to injuries she sustained when a gas cylinder exploded at her John Dial home on June 18th.
The automotive dealers association says after five years it has never had a meeting with government, today the head of the association Visham Babwah wants to know, with an election coming what plans are in store for taxes on vehicles.
Observers from Caricom and the Commonwealth have been invited to Trinidad and Toabgo by Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley to observe the 2020 General Elections.
