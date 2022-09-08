RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

HEALTH WATCH

HEALTH WATCH

Dr. Marisa Nimrod spoke with Andre Charles a teacher at Holy Name Convent where he discussed the importance of safety for children, both on and offline

HIGH COMMISSIONER: QUEEN LOVED T&T

HIGH COMMISSIONER: QUEEN LOVED T&T

Queen Elizabeth the Second visited this country three times -- most recently in 2009.

And, she was quite fond of Trinidad and Tobago, according the British High Commissioner to this country.

NAPS READY FOR SSFL OPENER

NAPS READY FOR SSFL OPENER

What a way to kick start the Secondary Schools Football League with a clash of the Southern giants Naparima and Presentation San Fernando. They'll be facing each other in the Tiger Tanks Cup.

28TH ANNUAL MEDICAL RESEARCH CONFERENCE

28TH ANNUAL MEDICAL RESEARCH CONFERENCE

The Medical Association is trying to regain lost ground in dealing with health issues which it had to put on the back burner as the world grappled with the COVID pandemic

BACCHUS GOES TO ESTONIA FOR DIGITAL ID HELP

BACCHUS GOES TO ESTONIA FOR DIGITAL ID HELP

Digital Transformation Minister Hassel Bacchus says the country is on the brink of piloting the unique identifiers for individuals. A unique identifier in its simplest terms is a combination of letters... numbers, and symbols used to identify each individual.