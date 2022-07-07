RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
The Prime Minister says Ankle bracelets are not the sole solution for the issue of bail for those who are charged more than once with violent crimes.
During today's post-Cabinet news conference, after the new Bail bill failed to get the requried special majority in the Senate yesterday.....he expressed his confidence in the Judicary while expressing his concerns about what he called the revolving door in the jusice system where bail for violent offenders are concerned.
The new Chairman of the Commission of Enquiry into the tragic deaths of four divers at a Paria facility earlier this year, has been sworn in.
Chairman Jerome Lynch, Queen's Counsel, replaces former chairman Justice Dennis Morrison who resigned last month for personal reasons.
Linda's Bakery is set to increase prices in short order, as a result of the 33% increase in the price of flour announced by NFM last month, on the heels of a previous increase in January. But while the Supermarkets Association believes NFM should have held its hand, CEO of Linda's, Peter George says the model adopted by NFM for setting prices may work out to the country's benefit.
One traumatized survivor of the deadly police shooting on Saturday in the capital city breaks his silence from his Beetham Gardens home. In this story you will hear his account of what happened on that ill- fated Saturday morning.
While the mask mandate will be lifted on July 17th, private enterprise reserves the right to request that staff and or visitors wear masks. However three business heads representing prominent sectors tell TV6, they're leaving that decision up to the individual.