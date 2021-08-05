RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Crime Wrap

Crime Wrap

Two men appear before the Princes Town Magistrates Court -- in separate matters, but both are accused of sex crimes against teenagers.

And, police report more breach of curfew arrests

Homes Bulldozed In Savonetta

Homes Bulldozed In Savonetta

MP for Couva South Rudy Indarsingh is threatening to file an injunction to cease work on the Eteck Pheonix Park Industrial Estate.

Trade Unions And Chambers Discuss COVID Vaccination

Trade Unions And Chambers Discuss COVID Vaccination

Trade Union representatives are speaking out following their meeting with the heads of the various business chambers on Tuesday on the topic of COVID vaccination and the workplace, and they have good news to report! On TV6's Morning Edition ...

Over 350 Prisoners Vaccinated

Over 350 Prisoners Vaccinated

Following the death of a prisoner with COVID-19, Prisons Commissioner Dennis Pulchan is urging the friends and family of inmates to encourage them to get vaccinated. 

Increase In COVID Cases For Tobago

Increase In COVID Cases For Tobago

Health officials in Tobago are monitoring the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in Tobago and Acting County Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Tiffany Hoyte says the continuous increase in cases and deaths comes as no surprise. Dr. Hoyte spoke during the Division of Health's weekly media briefing, on Thursday. 