Trinis Drown In NY Flood

The death toll in New York exceeds a dozen as the remnants of Hurricane Ida deal a deadly blow to the United States, among the victims, most of whom drowned in flooded basements, are a Trini Mom and Son.

Tobago's ICU Over Capacity

Tobago is at 53% of its COVID-vaccination target! However the Division of Health and Wellness is seeking to get the island to 70% herd immunity, a goal it deems more critical than ever, as the Intensive Care Unit at the General Hospital is currently over capacity.

Crime Wrap

A shooting in west Trinidad leaves two people dead.

And, 27 people arrested at a house party, in Arouca.

San Francique Pleads For Landslip Repair

Part of a road, approximately one hundred feet long, has significantly dropped below road level and is not only threatening the stability of homes in San Francique, but completely sever the road.