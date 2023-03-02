RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Kaiso Swim continues to make waves internationally, as Tobago international designer Trishelle Leacock's swimwear was recently worn by American singer, songwriter, rapper and actress Janelle Monae' Robinson
Self-Injury Awareness Day is celebrated on March 1st, each year focuses on increasing education and support on a misunderstood problem.
The Leader of the Opposition has come out condemning human trafficking.
She calls it a vile scourge and evil in society.
And, she says those who enable it should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.
Former leg-spinner Samuel Badree is looking forward to his new role as assistant coach of the West Indies white ball team.
Badree will be heading to South Africa for the ODI and T20 legs, following the Test series.
Former Government Minister Sadiq Baksh leads a transition team to help Scrap Iron Dealers meet the requirements set out in the new law.
More from Nicole M Romany.
The TTPS has already made good on its word to launch an investigation into allegations of human trafficking, supposedly being perpetrated by a Member of Parliament.