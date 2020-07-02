RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Police officers have been through a lot these past days, what with the heightened protests, physical attacks and even verbal attacks in the media from commentators yet, they continue to show up and do their jobs.
In breaking his silence on the days of protests in the Capital City that caused a shutdown of businesses on Tuesday, Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley sets up a recovery team.
The countdown is on and form 5 students are put on notice, while adjustments have been made …
Akeil Alexis who is Quarantined at the Balandra facility, and is a crew member of the Enchantment of the Seas Cruise liner, is speaking out on the treatment meted out to him by nurses at the facility.
The Four-Day tour match between Jason Holder's Eleven and Kraigg Brathwaite's Eleven ended in a draw.
Brathwaite's Eleven resumed on 112 for 7 and were dismissed for 178.