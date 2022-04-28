RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

EMBDC CELEBRATION PREMATURE

EMBDC CELEBRATION PREMATURE

Former Housing Minister Dr Roodal Moonilal estimates EMBDC's payout to Namalco to be over eight hundred million dollars, saying their celebration is premature.

HEALTH WATCH: AUTISM AWARENESS

HEALTH WATCH: AUTISM AWARENESS

It's a life-long condition that affects brain development and it begins in early childhood, AUTISM. It’s difficult for persons with the disorder to socialise and communicate but hope is not lost.

POLICE OFFICERS NOT REQUIRED TO WEAR BODY CAMS

POLICE OFFICERS NOT REQUIRED TO WEAR BODY CAMS

Police officers are not required by law to wear body cameras in the course of their duty. This confirmation on Thursday from the TTPS, as questions continue to be raised surrounding the circumstances of the fatal shooting of PC Gilkes.

SWIMMING FOR THE BRAVE

SWIMMING FOR THE BRAVE

Come this weekend, the focus will be on the seas, as the Trinity Masters will be hosting a 2300 metre Open Water swim from the Carenage fishing Jetty to Caledonia Island.