It's been easy getting football running smooth again in Trinidad and Tobago. That's the admission coming from the Normalization Committee after they were implemented five months ago.
Moves toward making non-compliance with the wearing of masks in public places a punishable offence starts tomorrow.
Well with Covid 19 taking over... it looks like Secondary Schools Football will be taking a back seat for 2020.
The Trinidad and Tobago Medical Association is supporting government on its escalated response phase, allowing mild COVID-19 cases to home quarantine.
T&TEC workers at the Wrightson Road, Port of Spain sub-station are calling on Management to tell them what has been done...or, what is being done to keep them safe. They say there are reports that six T&tec Police officers exhibited flu like symptoms and have been self-quarantined..
Legislation to make it mandatory to wear face mask in public to help prevent the further spread of Covid-19 shall be high on the agenda of the Parliament tomorrow after the President's address at the Red House.