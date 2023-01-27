RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
One local government councillor is calling on the government to utilize some of the money it expects to earn from the Dragon gas deal with Venezuela to assist the migrant population in Trinidad and Tobago.
President-elect Christine Kangaloo has received her Instrument of Election.
At a ceremonial handover at the Red House, Kangaloo revealed details on what would occur as she transitions into her new role as President of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago.
The 41st edition of the Trinidad and Tobago Marathon will be starting and ending for the first time at the Queen's Park Savannah. Several runners will be chasing a personal best including 84 year old Derrick Mcintyre who is hoping to be the oldest male athlete to complete the distance in T&T.
Reports that Dr. Fuad Khan was one of two persons who filed a motion to remove Kamla Persad Bissessar as leader of the Opposition are slammed as untrue.
By whom? Dr. Khan himself.
January is Glaucoma Awareness Month and the Caribbean Vitreous and Retina Surgery Ltd, Trinidad Eye Hospital is helping to educate the population in the disease.