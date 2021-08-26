RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Tobago Health Update

Tobago Health Update

THA Health Secretary Tracy Davidson Celestine says they may be forced to state quarantine persons on the island who continue to break quarantine orders.

PM Worried About Delta Variant And The Unvaccinated

PM Worried About Delta Variant And The Unvaccinated

The Prime Minister is expressing concern tonight about those in this country who are unvaccinated and are at risk of contracting the Delta variant if any case is not detected by the strict protocols which have so far identified the strain in five returning nationals.

Mandatory Vaccination And Constitutional Rights

Mandatory Vaccination And Constitutional Rights

Your rights are enshrined in the Constitution. But when it comes to the COVID-19 pandemic and mandatory vaccination, those rights may become 'second place' in light of the consideration of several factors, including the safety and well-being of an entire country.

Crime Wrap

Crime Wrap

A D'abadie man is placed on bond, after breaching an order, put in place to protect his former common law wife.

And, a Point Fortin man is charged with having sex with an 11-year-old girl.

TKR V.S GAW

TKR V.S GAW

It was not a good start for defending champs Trinbago Knight Riders, who went under to Guyana Amazon Warriors by nine runs in their CPL opener.