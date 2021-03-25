RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Another doubles vendor attached to Sauce Doubles has been shot while preparing doubles in Pasea this morning. Amar Hosein is tonight fighting for his life at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex.
A Trinidadian woman who embarked on a fishing expedition from the Bon Accord Lagoon in Tobago has ended up dead at sea, in St Vincent.
The business community is among the many calling for a relaxation of the public health regulations in this country, as they say this country is facing an economic crisis, but members of the medical association, although empathetic, says T&T is not ready for a relaxation of the health ordinance.
Residents of St Mary's Village Moruga are calling on the Police Commissioner to intervene in an investigation in their community.
They claim police have been pursuing a report of a kidnapping and assault from a man they say vandalised the properties of five people last weekend.
It's not going to happen in 2021, but Trinidad and Tobago long-distance runner Tonya Nero is not giving up on her dream of wanting to get to an Olympics.
Nero, who resides in the United States, is hoping to return to competitive running in the near future.
After several decades, the Police Marine Unit is making a comeback. Thus far the Unit already has a few vessels and a team of officers designated to it, Police Commissioner Gary Griffith says it's not about police officers doing Coast Guard duties, as improved border security will only redound to the benefit of the TTPS.
