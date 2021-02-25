RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
A Sangre Grande couple -- on gun and drug charges, is denied bail.
And, a woman gets two years in prison, after 15-thousand dollars is stolen from a woman's handbag.
It might by just a piece of fabric or paper but it holds a very important role at the dinner table.
Road blocks, searches, and several arrests they were all part of a crackdown on illegal activities in and around the capital city, today.
As, City police carried out a 12-hour operation.
An elderly man in Tobago escaped with his life after a fire destroyed his home and partially destroyed a house he had under construction, in Patience Hill.
Police Commissioner Gary Griffith says there has been a 90 percent reduction in non-attendance of police officers in court.
Meanwhile the head of the court and Process branch calls for harsher punishment for errant cops.
Food distributors are calling for the full reopening of the local economy.
COVID-19 has already forced some persons out of business and the shortage of foreign exchange is threatening to do the same.
