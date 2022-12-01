RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
In this episode of Morning Edition, we are now joined by the President of the Penal Debe Cha…
The heavy rainfall this week has caused more than just traffic and flooding as it has affected several sporting events as well. Kite surfers, who use the Mayaro coast to practice their trade were also severely affected. Kite surfer Randy Mohammed reflected on the setbacks caused by the bad weather.
As some communities continue to face challenges from flooding, the Cabinet has decided to allocate $40 million dollars for the National Flood Relief programme.
The announcement after Thursday's Cabinet meeting.
And a larger allocation has been made for urgent landslide and road reinstatement works nationwide.
After being trapped in their homes for several days, Mayaro residents were able to walk out and begin the clean-up process as the flood water receded overnight.
When our reporter Cindy Raghubar-Teekersingh visited the community of Mafeking today, CEPEP employees were seen out in their numbers assisting affected families.
it turns out that the Acting Police Commissioner is not alone in giving himself a B plus grade for performance.
The Comptroller of Customs is also giving herself the same grade, after acknowledging that most of the Customs and Excise Divisions scanners are not working.
Whether it's a matter of crime or flooding, Senior Counsel Martin Daly believes the genesis behind the woes the country is now facing is a lack of empathy. Speaking on TV6's Morning Edition, Mr. Daly suggested that special attention needs to be paid to the type of community and crime reduction programmes that receive funding. He also gave his view on the Acting Top Cop's B plus rating, more in this report.
