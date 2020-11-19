RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
It's time to take a look at what's happening in the world of sport linked to COVID-19.
Tonight the focus is on cricket and football.
Now that football is a reality once again...
Overseas-based national player Mekeil Williams says the road to Qatar is going to be a tough one for the Soca Warriors.
As the UNC internal election draws closer comes allegations that MPS are using their offices to campaign for one slate. Is it unethical?
Research can be hard work, pain-staking hours which each researcher hopes would pay off in the end. Because COVID-19 is a new virus, there is a rush to find a vaccine. But COVID-END which is a health forum under the McMaster University has zoned in on areas where time is being wasted, as well as those where more time should focused.
Former Trade Minister Vasant Bharath calls for the Prime Minister to apologise to Former Miss World Janelle Penny Commission - Chow.
The country has held its first National Research Conference, under the theme "advancing health research in Trinidad and Tobago."