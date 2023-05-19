RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
The Central Bank says the local economy looks good but notes there is still need for caution. During his Mid-Year Budget Review, the Finance Minister boasted that the country is not doing as bad as some say.
UDECOTT has withdrawn from a number of mega projects in Tobago. This announcement was made by Chief Secretary Farley Augustine, during Tuesday's district town meeting in Mt. St. George Tobago.
Eastern Caribbean Currency Union members now have the opportunity to invest in retail Mutual Funds, with the launch of the Unit Trust Corporation's Global Balanced Fund Limited (UTC GBFL). At the launch in St Lucia this morning, stakeholders hailed the UTC for pioneering this effort, which is expected to open avenues for wealth creation straight up the island chain, from Anguilla to Grenada.
Students who sat the CAPE examination on Wednesday are said to be in a state of anxiety after reports from the Caribbean Examination Council, that the Math paper was leaked.
