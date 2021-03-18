RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
The Trinidad and Tobago Automotive Dealers Association is alleging that there's more competition on the foreign-used car market brought about by Massy Motors. Other than calling it hypocritical, the Association is questioning the terms under which this was granted; calling out the Ministry of Trade and Industry.
AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines, from COVAX, are expected to begin arriving in the Caribbean, next week.
That's according to the head of the Pan American Health Organisation.
There have been concerns about blood clots and this particular vaccine.
Well the 113th Trinidad and Tobago Golf Open teed off on Thursday with much anticipation at the St. Andrews Golf Course.
It's like the body's filter system, the Kidneys. The organ that removes toxic substances and returns a lot of vital nutrients needed for a healthy body.
If the public transportation system becomes reliable, it would solve the problems being created by PH taxis. That's according to the University of the West Indies which conducted a survey on how the general public uses transportation.
The Supermarket Association plans to press ahead with sourcing COVID vaccines Independently of the government as this country is still awaiting its first shipment through the COVAX facility.
TRENDING ON TV6
Articles
- Two men killed in shootout with cops
- Mandingo Road Landslip Protest
- Beyond The Tape : Monday 15th March 2021
- WASA In Compensation Talks
- Beyond The Tape : Wednesday 17th March 2021
- National Action Plan To Stop Illicit Trade
- Morning Edition: 18th March, 2021
- Indepedent Senators Vote For Anti-Gang Bill
- ASTRAZENECA Says Vaccine Safe
- Crime Wrap: 17th March, 2021