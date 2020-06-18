RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
The statue of Christopher Columbus must be removed, but more than that, there are streets that need to be renamed.
If the statue of Christopher Columbus has to be removed without any reparation being made to the Indigenous People of T&T, then leave it standing right where it is; that's the position being maintained by the Santa Rosa First Peoples.
Local Air Carrier, Caribbean Airlines have started repatriation flights.
But, that doesn't mean you can just book a flight home, it's all contingent on government's approval for your re-entry
Accountability and Transparency, that’s what the Body Cameras being issued to Police officers will have once matters of controversy or issues of abuse occur will clear but according to the Commissioner of Police, it’s not the end all to problems.
Bars owners are looking forward to reopening after the COVID-19 shutdown. But that excitement has been cut short for one businessman, after a fire broke out at his establishment, Caps Bar in Tunapuna
Hundreds of nursing staff came out today at the San Fernando General Hospital, as protest action at the various health institutions entered its fourth consecutive day.