The Attorney General says the Privy Council "has affirmed as correct" the decision which was made by the Court of Appeal in favour of Former Fifa Vice President Jack Warner being extradited to the US.
Five law lords of the Privy Council delivered a unanimous judgement this morning.
With more reports of school indiscipline coming to the fore, the Children's Authority is urging private citizens and NGOs to come forward and provide social support to youth at risk. The Authority says the data show that these children are most often victims of abuse, and the fact is, government systems are overwhelmed.
Tobago artiste Marvin Lewis is tonight calling out the THA for non-payment of performance fees for the October staging of Tobago's Carnival.
November is national diabetes month and diabetes may not only increase your risk of stroke, kidney disease and nerve damage but may also affect your eyesight.
Regular visits to the opthalmologist will help you protect your vision and ensure that you receive proper treatment if you do develop a potentially sight-stealing disease.
Presentation College, Chaguanas, won this month's National Secondary School Chess Championship.
The event took place at Hillview College recently and we have a wrap.