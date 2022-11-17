RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

ALL CLEAR TO EXTRADITE JACK

Extradition proceedings are free to begin in the case of former FIFA vice President, businessman and politician, Jack Warner.

Five law lords of the Privy Council delivered a unanimous judgement this morning.

CHILDREN'S AUTHORITY CALLS FOR COLLABORATION

With more reports of school indiscipline coming to the fore, the Children's Authority is urging private citizens and NGOs to come forward and provide social support to youth at risk. The Authority says the data show that these children are most often victims of abuse, and the fact is, government systems are overwhelmed.

TOBAGO ARTISTES UPSET

Tobago artiste Marvin Lewis is tonight calling out the THA for non-payment of performance fees for the October staging of Tobago's Carnival.

HEALTH WATCH

November is national diabetes month and diabetes may not only increase your risk of stroke, kidney disease and nerve damage but may also affect your eyesight.

Regular visits to the opthalmologist will help you protect your vision and ensure that you receive proper treatment if you do develop a potentially sight-stealing disease.

PRES CHAGUANAS WIN SCHOOLS CHESS

Presentation College, Chaguanas, won this month's National Secondary School Chess Championship.

The event took place at Hillview College recently and we have a wrap.