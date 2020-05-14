RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

SECRETARY DEMOTED

Former tourism secretary Nadine Stewart-Phillips has been demoted to an assistant secretary position, while Former Chief Sec Kelvin Charles, and retains the education division portfolio.

FARE INCREASE A LAST RESORT

It's a tough time for everybody, not least of all, maxi-taxi-drivers, who are operating with reduced passenger loads and fifty percent or less, of their regular income.

TTPS VOWS TO TARGET FARMING BANDITS

Some farmers could soon be getting the right to bear firearms.

It comes on the heels of claims by Barrackpore farmers, that they've been victims of praedial larceny and violent attacks on numerous occasions.

TTRNA QUESTIONS DECONTAMINATION COMPANY HIRED BY MOH

The Trinidad and Tobago Registered Nurses Association says the Ministry of Health has hired a decontamination company to sanitize nurses at all health facilities and it wants to know why, especially since the World Health Organisation advises using soap and water.