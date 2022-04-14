RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Errant motorists and criminals alike, you're going to want to watchout this weekend and going forward as the TTPS launches new tactical operations.
There is urgent need for a sustainable economic plan for Tobago. This is the call from Attorney at law Martin George. He says the Island is still too dependent on Central government.
If you're heading to Mayaro or Manzanilla over the Easter Weekend, the area's MP says it's all hands on deck to ensure a safe and enjoyable time. A stakeholder meeting was held on Tuesday and MP Rushton Paray says the Regional Corporation, Police and WASA have all assured heightened services.
The Port of Spain General Hospital Central Block is expected to be completed by March 2024 and there would be the creation of new jobs.
This announcement by the Urban Development Corporation of T&T comes amid a different approach that is being taken on the project which involves finding new contractors.
No water for thousands of residents living in West Trinidad for the past 48 hours and gridlock for hours and hours today due to a ruptured WASA main in Cocorite.