RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
The Legislative Review Committee of Cabinet has noted the call to ban noise-making fireworks.
The Zoological Society of Trinidad and Tobago, is among those who have expressed that view, saying fireworks should not be sold to members of the public.
The House of Representatives shall be holding its first sitting for 2022 on Friday.
And as had been the case with the first sitting of the Senate for 2022 on Tuesday, there is no bill on the Order Paper to give effect for the Government's proposed Public Sector Safe Zones.
The Movement for Social Justice is accusing both the People's National Movement and the United National Congress of colluding in an attempt to kill legislation aimed at bringing about party and campaign finance reform.
Parents are told not to panic should their children display flu-like symptoms. According to Senior Pediatric Emergency Medicine Specialist Dr. Joanne Paul there are medications and techniques that can be used at home to aid the child before getting to the hospital.
A deplorable road and a years-old landslip prompted residents to rename their street after the Minister they hold responsible for its lack of repair.
On Thursday morning Sahai Road, Princes Town residents again called on the Minister of Local Government Kazim Hosein to hear their plight.
Event promoters are living in hope that safe zone Carnival events may be possible this year. Advocate, Paige De Leon says the Trinidad and Tobago Promoters Association has been in dialogue with the ministry of Tourism Culture and the Arts about what a safe return to the festivities will look like.
TRENDING ON TV6
Articles
- Beyond The Tape: Thursday 13th January 2022
- Beyond The Tape : Wednesday 12th January 2022
- NO PUBLIC SECTOR SAFE ZONE BILL DEBATE YET
- Vaccine Compensation Fund: MOH Responds
- RESIDENTS RENAME STREET
- Beyond The Tape : Tuesday 11th January 2022
- Contingency In Place Workers Not Vaxxed
- LRC NOTES CALL TO BAN FIREWORKS
- Beyond The Tape : Monday 10th January 2022
- PARENTS DONT PANIC : SAYS CHILD DOCTOR