Police have made a pronouncement on the high murder rate for 2022...confirming the figure put forward at the end of last year.
During a Media Briefing on Thursday, more information on these homicides was relayed.
Paria's attorney, Senior Counsel Gilbert Peterson in his final submission before the Commission of Enquiry into the February 25th tragedy in which four divers lost their lives, says his clients are free from fault in the occurrence of the accident and its decision relating to the rescue.
Police are making headway in the case surrounding the murder of 6 year old Kylie Maloney who was gunned down on January 8th. This was revealed as police noted an increase in children being slaughtered last year when compared to the year prior.
It was something that the Prime Minister said he did not expect to do at least this early in the New Year after the last media conference about the Covid pandemic sometime in the middle of last year. But today, with concerns about an increase in Covid cases and a new Covid variant, the Prime Minister urged a mix of calm and caution.
Road repair works, treating with flooding and climate change and boosting public transportation are all on the agenda for Works Minister Rohan Sinanan.
At least five HDC homes are being impacted by a landslip within the Gomez Trace, Moruga development. One of the homeowners is seeking relocation and compensation due to the level of damage to his property, while the others are pleading for immediate repairs to save theirs. A single mother of four who has a disabled child is among those affected in the community.