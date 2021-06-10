RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Finance Minister Colm Imbert defended the Government's decision to increase expenditure for fiscal 2021 by $2.9 billion. The Minister also touched on relief grants, the energy sector and revealed supplementation of $267 million for the Ministry of Health.
We were joined by Dr. Roger Hosein- Economist and Mariano Browne Economist & Former Gov't Minister.
“The first thing I must do is apologise the ministry of health which I head, we underestimated the demand for vaccines.”
TV6 reporter Rynessa Cutting spoke with individuals who attempted to get vaccinated at the S…
Local energy execs talk 'Energy Transition' takes the spotlight in our Inside Business segment.
A woman is chased by gunmen, and then shot and killed.
And, two brothers have been charged with robbery with violence of their uncle.
