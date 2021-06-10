RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Morning Edition: 10th June, 2021

Finance Minister Colm Imbert defended the Government's decision to increase expenditure for fiscal 2021 by $2.9 billion. The Minister also touched on relief grants, the energy sector and revealed supplementation of $267 million for the Ministry of Health.

We were joined by Dr. Roger Hosein- Economist and Mariano Browne Economist & Former Gov't Minister.

Inside Business

Local energy execs talk 'Energy Transition' takes the spotlight in our Inside Business segment.

Crime Wrap

A woman is chased by gunmen, and then shot and killed.

And, two brothers have been charged with robbery with violence of their uncle.