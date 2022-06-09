RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
A resident of Ganeesingh Street in Balmain, Couva contacted TV6 News expressing concerns that after residents on that street suffered from flash flooding after heavy rainfall five times in less than four weeks late last year, they could suffer the same fate during the 2022 rainy season.
Labour Inspector 2, Farouk Mohammed says child labour is work that is mentally, physically and morally dangerous and harmful to children and interferes with their education. He notes that while there are some case locally it is not at alarming levels.
More than 50 percent of sight loss is preventable, so getting your eyes tested can help prevent, or limit the damage caused by certain eye conditions.
Here's more with Dr. Marisa Nimrod and Sandra Bastien a qualified Optometrist.
We are just two days away from the 2022 edition of the Rainbow Cup.
Nine-time national champion Jason Gooding, who is the organiser, provides a latest update saying things are in order for the event on Saturday.
As the June 26th Internal elections of the United National Congress inches closer, Thursday, Former Minister in the People's Partnership government, Ramona Ramdial says supporters on the ground want to see change in the party.
Miss Ramdial has filed her nomination papers for the position of Elections Officer.
Long lines in Tobago but no chaos. Some persons who were unable to secure interviews in Port of Spain and an Fernando an crossed the seas and came to Tobago for day three of the Royal Caribbean International recruitment process, at the Shaw Park Cultural Complex.
