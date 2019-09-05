Beyond The Tape: Thursay 5th September 2019 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save RECOMMENDED FOR YOU Beyond The Tape: Thursay 5th September 2019 PM: Gov’t Busy Defending Lies Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley says The Sedition Law has a place in T&T. He makes it clear he's no defender of the Sedition Law and like any other it can be amended but through Civil channels. TT Backing for Bahamas The Bahamas will get technical, tactical and financial assistance from Trinidad and Tobago to help with recovery efforts after Hurricane Dorian wreaked havoc there. Opioid Abuse among Youth In a recent social media video which has gone viral, showing dozens of patrons at a party seeking medical attention, who are said to have ingested a cocktail of opioids with alcohol, begs one to question: is Opioid use the new craze here locally ? Update on Veledrome AC Trinidad and Tobago's cyclists raised the heat in Bolivia on Wednesday by breaking the Pan Am Cycling Championships Record. US Medical Ship in Trinidad Surgeries began today on-board the US Navy Hospital Ship which is currently anchored outside the Labidco port in La Brea. TRENDING ON TV6 Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.